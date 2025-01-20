Retail Investors Rally Behind Trump Media; Meme Stock Holds Strong

Whitney Patterson, a pickle business owner from Pittsburgh, invested a third of her retirement savings in Trump Media & Technology Group after discovering the company via a YouTube video. Despite having no prior experience in stock investments, her support for Trump's presidential bid motivated her decision.

Trump Media, characterized as a meme stock, has captured the attention of 600,000 retail investors, who are now closely watching President-Elect Trump's inauguration. Despite the stock's volatility, investors remain steadfast, seeing it as a reflection of Trump's political influence and potential success.

With Trump's presidency on the horizon, investors are hopeful about the stock's future, with predictions of significant valuation increases. Underpinning their confidence is Trump's firm stake in the company, which resonates with themes of the 'patriot economy' as Trump aims to integrate his social media endeavors with political machinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)