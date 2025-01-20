Left Menu

Supreme Court Probes Alleged Witness Tampering in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

The Supreme Court is investigating claims that Ashish Mishra, involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is influencing witnesses. The court has requested a report from UP Police. Mishra denies these allegations, while the case has sparked legal debate over his bail conditions. The hearing resumes in four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:51 IST
Supreme Court Probes Alleged Witness Tampering in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called for a report from the Uttar Pradesh Police following allegations that Ashish Mishra, connected to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, attempted to sway witnesses.

A panel of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh has instructed the Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police to submit the findings. In their remarks, the bench suggested that the authenticity and reliability of the allegations should be examined by the police.

Mishra, the union minister's son, refuted the claims, pointing to repeated application attempts for the cancellation of his bail as unfounded. Legal representatives from both sides are asked to present additional evidence in an upcoming session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025