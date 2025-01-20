Supreme Court Probes Alleged Witness Tampering in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

The Supreme Court has called for a report from the Uttar Pradesh Police following allegations that Ashish Mishra, connected to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, attempted to sway witnesses.

A panel of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh has instructed the Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police to submit the findings. In their remarks, the bench suggested that the authenticity and reliability of the allegations should be examined by the police.

Mishra, the union minister's son, refuted the claims, pointing to repeated application attempts for the cancellation of his bail as unfounded. Legal representatives from both sides are asked to present additional evidence in an upcoming session.

