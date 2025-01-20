Supreme Court Probes Alleged Witness Tampering in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
The Supreme Court is investigating claims that Ashish Mishra, involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is influencing witnesses. The court has requested a report from UP Police. Mishra denies these allegations, while the case has sparked legal debate over his bail conditions. The hearing resumes in four weeks.
The Supreme Court has called for a report from the Uttar Pradesh Police following allegations that Ashish Mishra, connected to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, attempted to sway witnesses.
A panel of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh has instructed the Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police to submit the findings. In their remarks, the bench suggested that the authenticity and reliability of the allegations should be examined by the police.
Mishra, the union minister's son, refuted the claims, pointing to repeated application attempts for the cancellation of his bail as unfounded. Legal representatives from both sides are asked to present additional evidence in an upcoming session.
