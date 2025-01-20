Chilling Guilty Plea: Teen Admits to Triple Murder at Dance Event
Eighteen-year-old Axel Rudakubana pleaded guilty to the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport, England. The plea, which shocked the nation, came on the first day of his trial. He also admitted to attempted murder and possession of illegal substances.
In a case that has gripped the United Kingdom, Axel Rudakubana, 18, entered a guilty plea at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday for the shocking murders of three young girls in northern England.
The victims, all below ten years old, were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport when the brutal knife attack occurred in July. Rudakubana's change of plea to guilty came as the trial was about to start, leaving the nation stunned.
In addition to the charges of murdering Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, Rudakubana admitted to ten counts of attempted murder. He also faced charges for producing the poison ricin and possessing an al Qaeda training manual. Sentencing by Judge Julian Goose is set for Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack by intruder at his house in Mumbai; hospitalised: Police.
No underworld gang behind knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan: Maharashtra minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam.
Intruder's Knife Attack on Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: A Shocking Incident Uncovered
Teen Trial Sparks Nationwide Unrest: The Southport Tragedy
Swift Detainment in Slovak School Knife Attack