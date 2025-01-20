Chilling Guilty Plea: Teen Admits to Triple Murder at Dance Event

In a case that has gripped the United Kingdom, Axel Rudakubana, 18, entered a guilty plea at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday for the shocking murders of three young girls in northern England.

The victims, all below ten years old, were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport when the brutal knife attack occurred in July. Rudakubana's change of plea to guilty came as the trial was about to start, leaving the nation stunned.

In addition to the charges of murdering Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, Rudakubana admitted to ten counts of attempted murder. He also faced charges for producing the poison ricin and possessing an al Qaeda training manual. Sentencing by Judge Julian Goose is set for Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)