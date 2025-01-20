Houthi Target Shift Raises New Red Sea Tensions
Yemen's Houthi rebels have announced a focus on attacks against Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea. This comes amidst a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. The move affects global shipping and could provoke further hostilities, risking resumed ship attacks and affecting regional maritime operations.
Yemen's Houthi rebels have shifted their focus to targeting Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea, even as a ceasefire in Gaza enters its second day. This strategic decision, communicated via email on Sunday, may not reassure global shipping companies to resume navigating this crucial maritime route.
The ceasefire is delicate, with experts warning that any minor breach could trigger renewed widescale attacks affecting international shipping. The rebels emphasize that the cessation of 'sanctions' on Israeli ships hinges on the complete fulfillment of the ceasefire terms. Meanwhile, potential threats against U.S. and U.K. vessels remain amidst ongoing tensions.
The waterway has seen dramatic reductions in traffic and profits, notably impacting the Suez Canal's revenue. The uncertainty is exacerbated by the impending U.S. administration changes, with the incoming President Trump potentially reigniting conflict through policy shifts concerning the Houthis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
