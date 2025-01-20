Left Menu

Houthi Target Shift Raises New Red Sea Tensions

Yemen's Houthi rebels have announced a focus on attacks against Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea. This comes amidst a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. The move affects global shipping and could provoke further hostilities, risking resumed ship attacks and affecting regional maritime operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:20 IST
Houthi Target Shift Raises New Red Sea Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yemen's Houthi rebels have shifted their focus to targeting Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea, even as a ceasefire in Gaza enters its second day. This strategic decision, communicated via email on Sunday, may not reassure global shipping companies to resume navigating this crucial maritime route.

The ceasefire is delicate, with experts warning that any minor breach could trigger renewed widescale attacks affecting international shipping. The rebels emphasize that the cessation of 'sanctions' on Israeli ships hinges on the complete fulfillment of the ceasefire terms. Meanwhile, potential threats against U.S. and U.K. vessels remain amidst ongoing tensions.

The waterway has seen dramatic reductions in traffic and profits, notably impacting the Suez Canal's revenue. The uncertainty is exacerbated by the impending U.S. administration changes, with the incoming President Trump potentially reigniting conflict through policy shifts concerning the Houthis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025