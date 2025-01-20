Teen's Guilty Plea Shocks UK: Deadly Knife Attack, Sensational Turns

A British teenager stunned the nation on Monday by unexpectedly pleading guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to the horrific murder of three young girls last July. Axel Rudakubana, 18, was on trial for a savage knife attack that rocked the northern town of Southport and sparked widespread unrest across the UK.

The guilty pleas relate to the murders of three girls aged between six and nine at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party, and ten charges of attempted murder. Rudakubana also admitted to producing ricin and possessing a terrorist training manual, deepening the severity of his charges.

Judge Julian Goose is set to sentence Rudakubana on Thursday, predicting a life term. The violence had triggered far-right riots fueled by misinformation about the attacker's background, leading to over 1,500 arrests nationwide.

