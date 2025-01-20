Left Menu

Teen's Guilty Plea Shocks UK: Deadly Knife Attack, Sensational Turns

Axel Rudakubana, a British teenager, unexpectedly pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls at a dance event in northern England, a crime that led to nationwide riots. He also admitted to attempted murder and possession of poisonous substances and terrorist materials. His sentencing is impending.

Teen's Guilty Plea Shocks UK: Deadly Knife Attack, Sensational Turns
A British teenager stunned the nation on Monday by unexpectedly pleading guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to the horrific murder of three young girls last July. Axel Rudakubana, 18, was on trial for a savage knife attack that rocked the northern town of Southport and sparked widespread unrest across the UK.

The guilty pleas relate to the murders of three girls aged between six and nine at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party, and ten charges of attempted murder. Rudakubana also admitted to producing ricin and possessing a terrorist training manual, deepening the severity of his charges.

Judge Julian Goose is set to sentence Rudakubana on Thursday, predicting a life term. The violence had triggered far-right riots fueled by misinformation about the attacker's background, leading to over 1,500 arrests nationwide.

