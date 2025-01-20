New Edition of Parliamentary Guide Released by Speaker Om Birla

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched an updated version of the renowned book detailing parliamentary practices and procedures.

Titled 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament', the book was originally authored by MN Kaul and SL Shakder, with this latest edition edited by Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha secretary general.

The eighth English edition, alongside the fifth Hindi version, serves as an indispensable guide for members and presiding officers, offering extensive insights into parliamentary practices, rules, and conventions informing legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)