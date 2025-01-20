Left Menu

New Edition of Parliamentary Guide Released by Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unveiled an updated edition of 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament'. Authored by MN Kaul and SL Shakder, and edited by Utpal Kumar Singh, this book is an essential guide for understanding the workings of the Indian Parliament, covering rules, practices, and legislative processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:18 IST
New Edition of Parliamentary Guide Released by Speaker Om Birla
On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched an updated version of the renowned book detailing parliamentary practices and procedures.

Titled 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament', the book was originally authored by MN Kaul and SL Shakder, with this latest edition edited by Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha secretary general.

The eighth English edition, alongside the fifth Hindi version, serves as an indispensable guide for members and presiding officers, offering extensive insights into parliamentary practices, rules, and conventions informing legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

