Justice Served in High-Profile Kolkata Case, Governor Advocates Broader Reforms

A Kolkata court has sentenced Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, to life imprisonment till death. This verdict arrives amidst calls for broader societal reforms from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Governor Bose stressed that while judicial punishment is crucial, it alone cannot resolve the underlying societal issues contributing to violence against women. He urged the government to enhance awareness about women's safety and implement policies ensuring their security, particularly in vulnerable settings like medical institutions.

Bose announced a series of actions, including stakeholder meetings and the empowerment program 'Abhaya Plus,' aimed at training women in self-defense. These measures, he insists, are vital for addressing the alarming rise in assaults and maintaining the safety of women across the state.

