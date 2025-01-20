Left Menu

Justice Served in High-Profile Kolkata Case, Governor Advocates Broader Reforms

After a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for a heinous crime, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose emphasized the need for broader societal reforms to tackle violence against women. He urged the government to focus on women's safety and awareness initiatives, particularly in sensitive environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:19 IST
Justice Served in High-Profile Kolkata Case, Governor Advocates Broader Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata court has sentenced Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, to life imprisonment till death. This verdict arrives amidst calls for broader societal reforms from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Governor Bose stressed that while judicial punishment is crucial, it alone cannot resolve the underlying societal issues contributing to violence against women. He urged the government to enhance awareness about women's safety and implement policies ensuring their security, particularly in vulnerable settings like medical institutions.

Bose announced a series of actions, including stakeholder meetings and the empowerment program 'Abhaya Plus,' aimed at training women in self-defense. These measures, he insists, are vital for addressing the alarming rise in assaults and maintaining the safety of women across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025