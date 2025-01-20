Crackdown on Infiltrators: Special Campaign to Combat Illegal Immigrants in Delhi
Following a violent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed the police to identify Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants residing illegally. The initiative aims to curtail crime and ensure proper verification of workers, with penalties for those bypassing the process.
In response to the recent attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has mandated a vigorous campaign to root out Bangladeshi and Rohingya 'infiltrators' living illegally in the capital. This directive was issued to the Delhi Police Commissioner by Raj Niwas officials on Monday.
The shocking incident involved a Bangladeshi national, accused of breaking into Khan's residence and assaulting him. The attacker, residing under a false identity and employed at a local restaurant, has spotlighted concerns about illegal immigrant activities, noted a letter from Raj Niwas.
The Lieutenant Governor pointed out that unscrupulous syndicates often aid such immigrants with forged documents, allowing them employment at wages below the legal minimum. A media outreach is planned to stress verifying personal workers, with penalties for hiring or housing illegals.
