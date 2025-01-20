Trump's Controversial Executive Orders Unveiled: A 'Shock and Awe' Transition

Donald Trump, upon stepping into office, is gearing up to issue more than 100 executive orders and directives, aiming for immediate and conspicuous impacts on pressing issues. Insiders describe this blitz of policy changes as a 'shock and awe' strategy, targeting areas ranging from energy to immigration.

The incoming administration is poised to handle immigration with aggressive measures, including heightened deportations and restrictions on legal channels. Additionally, Trump plans to declare the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency, facilitating the construction of his long-promised border wall.

On the energy front, Trump is set to announce a national energy emergency, pivoting focus to the expansion of U.S. energy sources, including fossil fuel extraction. This move, alongside a potential withdrawal from international climate accords, marks a reversal of prior administration policies, potentially altering the landscape of American energy and environmental regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)