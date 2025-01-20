Justice Denied? Protests Over Uninvestigated Conspiracy in RG Kar Hospital Case
Members of civil society and film industry figures have criticized the CBI for an incomplete investigation into a medic's murder at RG Kar Hospital, alleging it failed to explore a larger conspiracy. Protests continue as individuals call for justice, fearing the verdict undermines women's safety and dignity.
- Country:
- India
In a deeply divisive case that has rattled West Bengal, activists and film personalities are vocally criticizing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for what they call an incomplete probe into a medic's murder at RG Kar Hospital. Despite protests and mounting discontent, the court sentenced Sanjay Roy, the sole convicted individual, to life imprisonment.
Critics, including social activist Satabdi Das, argue that the CBI neglected to investigate potential co-conspirators. The incident has sparked numerous protests, with demonstrators alleging a 'state-sponsored' effort to hide evidence, casting shadows over the efficacy and integrity of the judicial proceedings.
In a bold display of public dissent, platforms such as Abhaya Manch have led protests, voicing concern about the precedent this case sets for women's safety and justice in India. The case continues to draw attention, as public trust in law enforcement's ability to unravel deeper conspiracies wanes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
