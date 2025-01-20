Tensions Rise as Farmers Clash with Police Over Land Demarcation in Punjab
A conflict erupted in Punjab's Bathinda district between farmers and police over land demarcation, leading to injuries on both sides. Accusations of government aligning with corporate interests intensified the unrest. Legal action is anticipated against the protesting farmers for obstructing officials' duties.
Tensions soared in Punjab's Bathinda district after a clash erupted between farmers and security personnel over land demarcation processes. The incident resulted in injuries to a deputy superintendent of police and his gunman.
The dispute began when farmers affiliated with the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) attempted to prevent officials from demarcating agricultural land in Jiond village, fearing state-corporate collusion.
Amid rising protests, Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal stated that cases would be filed against the farmers for hindering officials' duties, leading to a potentially long-drawn legal battle.
