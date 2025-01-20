Tensions Rise as Farmers Clash with Police Over Land Demarcation in Punjab

Tensions soared in Punjab's Bathinda district after a clash erupted between farmers and security personnel over land demarcation processes. The incident resulted in injuries to a deputy superintendent of police and his gunman.

The dispute began when farmers affiliated with the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) attempted to prevent officials from demarcating agricultural land in Jiond village, fearing state-corporate collusion.

Amid rising protests, Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal stated that cases would be filed against the farmers for hindering officials' duties, leading to a potentially long-drawn legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)