Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Farmers Clash with Police Over Land Demarcation in Punjab

A conflict erupted in Punjab's Bathinda district between farmers and police over land demarcation, leading to injuries on both sides. Accusations of government aligning with corporate interests intensified the unrest. Legal action is anticipated against the protesting farmers for obstructing officials' duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:08 IST
Tensions Rise as Farmers Clash with Police Over Land Demarcation in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions soared in Punjab's Bathinda district after a clash erupted between farmers and security personnel over land demarcation processes. The incident resulted in injuries to a deputy superintendent of police and his gunman.

The dispute began when farmers affiliated with the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) attempted to prevent officials from demarcating agricultural land in Jiond village, fearing state-corporate collusion.

Amid rising protests, Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal stated that cases would be filed against the farmers for hindering officials' duties, leading to a potentially long-drawn legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025