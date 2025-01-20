FBI's Deputy Director Paul Abbate Announces Retirement

Paul Abbate, the longtime deputy director of the FBI, has announced his retirement, marking a significant shift in the bureau's leadership.

Abbate was widely anticipated to step in as the acting director with Director Christopher Wray's expected departure. His sudden retirement leaves a notable vacancy at the top.

As the confirmation process for President-elect Donald Trump's nominee, Kash Patel, commences, the FBI faces uncertainty about its interim leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)