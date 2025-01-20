FBI's Deputy Director Paul Abbate Announces Retirement

Left Menu

Paul Abbate, the FBI's deputy director, is retiring. He was anticipated to become acting director following the expected departure of Christopher Wray. The uncertainty now surrounds leadership as confirmation for Donald Trump's nominee, Kash Patel, is pending.

Paul Abbate, the longtime deputy director of the FBI, has announced his retirement, marking a significant shift in the bureau's leadership.

Abbate was widely anticipated to step in as the acting director with Director Christopher Wray's expected departure. His sudden retirement leaves a notable vacancy at the top.

As the confirmation process for President-elect Donald Trump's nominee, Kash Patel, commences, the FBI faces uncertainty about its interim leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

