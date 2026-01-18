Left Menu

Vacancy in Leadership: Press Council of India Without Chairperson

Media associations have urged the government to appoint a new chairperson for the Press Council of India, which is currently without leadership following Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai's departure. The council's 15th formation remains incomplete, hindering the safeguarding of press freedom due to leadership gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Press Council of India (PCI) faces a leadership vacuum after the completion of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai's tenure, prompting media associations to urge the government for a swift appointment of a new chairperson. This call comes amid concerns over the delay in constituting the PCI's 15th full council.

The PCI, a crucial body safeguarding press freedom, finds itself without a head for the first time in its history. This unprecedented situation has raised alarms among journalists' associations from various states, which have emphasized the importance of having a fully formed council to uphold journalistic standards and freedom.

The PCI, comprising 29 members, has so far appointed only 14, due to pending selections in key categories like editors and working journalists. The absence of leadership hampers the council's functionality, delaying critical processes needed to maintain media accountability and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

