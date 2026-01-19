Vietnam's Political Pivot: Lam's Leadership and Reform Agenda

The ruling Communist Party in Vietnam will host a pivotal congress under stringent security starting Monday, shaping the country's political and economic strategies moving forward. The event will see 1,600 delegates gather to elect a 200-member Central Committee, which will select the Politburo members, ultimately deciding the general secretary.

Incumbent To Lam, known for bold reforms and who succeeded after the previous leader's death in 2024, is poised to maintain his role as general secretary and might also vie for the presidency. This congress comes amid major shifts as Lam has slashed bureaucracy to expedite investment decisions, while simultaneously drawing external investor interest and scrutiny over governance practices.

The party aims for ambitious economic growth and bolstered security measures over the next five years, with heightened attention to environmental protection. Delegates, representing 5.6 million members, will finalize a resolution to enhance national defense in a tenuous geopolitical climate as the congress concludes in late January.

