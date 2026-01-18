Punjab CM Slams SGPC Leadership; Champions New Political Era
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticizes SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami for prioritizing political affiliations over religious duties. Mann highlights the impact of the Akali Dal on Punjab and promotes AAP's new governance style. He underscores the significance of the Akal Takht and recent government measures to aid residents, including free electricity and border adjustments.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly criticized SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Sunday, accusing him of pridefully aligning himself with Shiromani Akali Dal's leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal, whom Mann holds responsible for Punjab's decline.
Mann, speaking at a public event, condemned Dhami for focusing on political gatherings instead of his primary religious obligations. He expressed concern over the Akali Dal's previous governance, warning against a potential return to power of the party.
The CM praised his administration's efforts since March 2022, including providing free electricity and advocating for shifting the border fence for farmers' ease. Mann also announced AAP's candidate for Majitha, emphasizing a shift towards partnership in governance, and reaffirmed the authority of the Akal Takht.
