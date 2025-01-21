India Hosts XXVII International Congress on Glass (ICG) 2025, Showcasing Technological Advances

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the “XXVII International Congress on Glass (ICG) 2025” at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata, on January 20, 2025. The five-day global event, being held from January 20–24, is organized by the CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CSIR-CGCRI).

Dr. Singh, in his keynote address, underscored India's rapid technological progress over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted India's transition from being a technology follower to a global leader, citing groundbreaking achievements such as ISRO's historic landing near the Moon’s southern pole and the Bio E3 policy.

The Minister emphasized that India’s journey toward Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 (Developed India 2047) will be predominantly driven by advancements in science and technology.

Science for Ease of Living

Dr. Singh stressed the need for a strong synergy between academia and industry, which he described as essential for harnessing the practical benefits of scientific innovation. He pointed to initiatives like “One Week, One Theme” programs for CSIRs, designed to foster collaboration and maximize the impact of research for societal benefit.

"Science ultimately aims to improve the ease of living," Dr. Singh said, highlighting how strategic initiatives have streamlined research efforts across institutions and industries.

The Expanding Role of Glass

Focusing on the central theme of the Congress, Dr. Singh discussed the versatile and transformative applications of glass in sectors such as space exploration, atomic energy, optics, and defense. He noted, “Glass has indeed broken the glass ceiling,” symbolizing its growing importance in modern industries.

Dr. Singh also highlighted the environmental benefits of glass, stressing its reusability and commercial potential, making it a key material for sustainable development.

Global Participation

The inauguration was attended by eminent figures from the global glass community, including Professor Hiroyuki Inoue, President of the International Commission on Glass and a professor at the University of Tokyo. Professor Bikramjit Basu, Director of CSIR-CGCRI, also addressed the gathering.

The Congress has attracted over 550 delegates, with 150 international participants representing leading institutions and industries. Experts will discuss advancements in glass technology, sustainability, and future trends.

Additional Highlights

The Congress will host plenary lectures, technical sessions, and panel discussions on cutting-edge topics such as smart glass technologies, advancements in solar glass, and the integration of glass in green energy solutions.

Dr. Singh concluded by reiterating the significance of such global collaborations, which align with India's mission to lead in science and technology on the world stage.