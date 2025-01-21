Left Menu

Trump Unleashes Executive Blitz: Immigration, Energy, and Trade Under Scrutiny

Donald Trump plans to issue numerous executive orders focusing on immigration, energy, trade, and other areas. New directives may include declaring immigration a national emergency, revoking birthright citizenship, boosting energy exports, and revisiting trade tariffs. The orders signify Trump's assertive approach to his administration's policy orientation.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans an assertive start to his administration by issuing a wave of over 200 executive orders, covering a range of issues including immigration and energy. The proposed orders are anticipated to shape the future direction of American policy under his leadership.

On immigration, Trump intends to declare illegal immigration a national emergency, with intentions to reinstate strict border policies and end automatic birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. Such a move is expected to ignite intense legal debates.

Energy policies will see a focus on increasing U.S. energy exports, withdrawing from international climate agreements, and relaxing regulations on fossil fuels. Trump's trade strategy includes evaluating existing trade deals and recommending tariffs to boost economic growth.

