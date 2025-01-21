Left Menu

Trump's Plans for Sweeping Pardons Post-Capitol Riot

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to issue broad pardons to those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot, specifically targeting those convicted of violence against police officers. These actions, expected to commute sentences and release supporters from prison, have not been officially confirmed.

Updated: 21-01-2025 00:57 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly gearing up to grant extensive pardons to individuals charged in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, as per ABC News.

The unidentified sources reveal Trump's intentions to alleviate legal repercussions for those convicted of non-violent actions during the riot.

ABC suggests the possibility of sentence reductions for those found guilty of assaulting police officers, potentially leading to early prison releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

