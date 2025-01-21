Trump's Plans for Sweeping Pardons Post-Capitol Riot

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly gearing up to grant extensive pardons to individuals charged in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, as per ABC News.

The unidentified sources reveal Trump's intentions to alleviate legal repercussions for those convicted of non-violent actions during the riot.

ABC suggests the possibility of sentence reductions for those found guilty of assaulting police officers, potentially leading to early prison releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)