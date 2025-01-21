Deadly Clashes Erupt Among Colombian Rebel Factions in Guaviare Jungle

Over the weekend, at least 20 fighters from opposing Colombian rebel factions were killed during violent clashes in the Guaviare jungle, according to military and ombudsman reports.

Tensions between factions of the once-unified Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) erupted in the Colombian southeast, following the National Liberation Army's (ELN) offensive in Catatumbo, northeastern Colombia, which resulted in 80 deaths and displaced 11,000 people.

President Gustavo Petro declared a state of 'internal unrest and economic emergency' in the conflict-affected region and blasted the warring groups for their reckless behavior. Violence between rival FARC factions continues as peace negotiations with some rebels face challenges due to internal divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)