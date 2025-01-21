Deadly Clashes Erupt Among Colombian Rebel Factions in Guaviare Jungle
At least 20 Colombian fighters from rival rebel factions were killed in clashes over a strategic area for drug trafficking. Violence involved FARC and ELN factions and resulted in a state of emergency declared by President Petro. Armed conflict in Colombia has caused significant casualties and displacement.
Over the weekend, at least 20 fighters from opposing Colombian rebel factions were killed during violent clashes in the Guaviare jungle, according to military and ombudsman reports.
Tensions between factions of the once-unified Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) erupted in the Colombian southeast, following the National Liberation Army's (ELN) offensive in Catatumbo, northeastern Colombia, which resulted in 80 deaths and displaced 11,000 people.
President Gustavo Petro declared a state of 'internal unrest and economic emergency' in the conflict-affected region and blasted the warring groups for their reckless behavior. Violence between rival FARC factions continues as peace negotiations with some rebels face challenges due to internal divisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Colombian
- rebels
- factions
- clashes
- drug trafficking
- violence
- FARC
- President Petro
- Guaviare
- jungle
ALSO READ
Burkina Faso's Displaced: A Struggle for Survival Amidst Violence
Escalating Violence: Security Challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Escalating Violence: West Bank Shooting Sparks Tensions
Stone-Pelting Arrest: Sambhal Violence Unfolds
UNMISS Report Reveals Alarming Rise in Violence and Abductions in South Sudan