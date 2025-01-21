Left Menu

Historic US-Taliban Prisoner Exchange: Path to Diplomatic Relations

The Taliban's government in Afghanistan announced the release of two American citizens as part of a prisoner exchange with the United States. Khan Muhammad, who had been imprisoned in California, was exchanged for the two Americans. The exchange resulted from extensive US-Afghan negotiations, highlighting diplomatic progress.

Updated: 21-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:57 IST
Historic US-Taliban Prisoner Exchange: Path to Diplomatic Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Afghanistan's Taliban government has announced the release of two American citizens following a prisoner swap with the United States, a move celebrated by the families of those freed.

The Taliban's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Americans were exchanged for Khan Muhammad, who had been serving a life sentence in California. Muhammad's arrest two decades ago in Nangarhar province had entrenched him in international legal battles.

This exchange follows prolonged negotiations between the US and Afghanistan, illustrating potential diplomatic breakthroughs. As part of the agreement, Kabul expressed hope for normalized relations with Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

