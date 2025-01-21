Historic US-Taliban Prisoner Exchange: Path to Diplomatic Relations

In a significant development, Afghanistan's Taliban government has announced the release of two American citizens following a prisoner swap with the United States, a move celebrated by the families of those freed.

The Taliban's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Americans were exchanged for Khan Muhammad, who had been serving a life sentence in California. Muhammad's arrest two decades ago in Nangarhar province had entrenched him in international legal battles.

This exchange follows prolonged negotiations between the US and Afghanistan, illustrating potential diplomatic breakthroughs. As part of the agreement, Kabul expressed hope for normalized relations with Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)