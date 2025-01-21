Left Menu

Decades-Long Clergy Abuse Scandal Uncovered in Italian Diocese

An independent report has revealed numerous cases of sex abuse by clergy in a northern Italian diocese over six decades. The investigation uncovered 67 possible instances of abuse linked to 41 priests. The report highlights systemic failures within the Church and calls for taking victims seriously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:06 IST
Decades-Long Clergy Abuse Scandal Uncovered in Italian Diocese

An independent report has brought to light numerous cases of sexual abuse committed by clergy in the Bolzano-Brixen diocese of northern Italy, spanning six decades. The investigation, commissioned by the diocese, revealed 67 possible cases of abuse involving 41 priests, underscoring systemic failures within the Church.

The diocese, which belongs to the German-speaking province of South Tyrol, has been more proactive in addressing clerical abuse than others in Italy, having established an office dedicated to such reports in 2010. This report, produced by a German law firm, identified firm or plausible evidence backing most cases.

The report unveiled the scale of the abuse, with 75 alleged victims and highlighted disturbing details, such as a priest officiating the funeral of a victim he allegedly abused. The Church's credibility continues to be challenged globally due to harm caused by covering up abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025