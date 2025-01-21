Decades-Long Clergy Abuse Scandal Uncovered in Italian Diocese

An independent report has brought to light numerous cases of sexual abuse committed by clergy in the Bolzano-Brixen diocese of northern Italy, spanning six decades. The investigation, commissioned by the diocese, revealed 67 possible cases of abuse involving 41 priests, underscoring systemic failures within the Church.

The diocese, which belongs to the German-speaking province of South Tyrol, has been more proactive in addressing clerical abuse than others in Italy, having established an office dedicated to such reports in 2010. This report, produced by a German law firm, identified firm or plausible evidence backing most cases.

The report unveiled the scale of the abuse, with 75 alleged victims and highlighted disturbing details, such as a priest officiating the funeral of a victim he allegedly abused. The Church's credibility continues to be challenged globally due to harm caused by covering up abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)