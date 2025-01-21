Turkey-Israel Trade: A Question of Permanent Peace

Turkey is considering reigniting its trade ties with Israel, contingent on the establishment of a lasting peace, according to Nail Olpak, the head of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK). His statement comes amid ongoing ceasefire efforts in the region.

In the previous year, Turkey halted its trade relations with Israel in response to the conflict in Gaza involving the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The diplomatic and economic tensions had escalated, with significant regional repercussions.

This week marked a potential turning point as Israel and Hamas embarked on implementing a complex ceasefire agreement. The evolving situation has reinvigorated discussions on the possibility of renewed economic ties between Turkey and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)