Left Menu

Turkey-Israel Trade: A Question of Permanent Peace

Turkey is considering resuming trade relations with Israel if a lasting peace is achieved, as stated by Nail Olpak, head of DEIK. Turkey had cut trade ties with Israel over last year's Gaza conflict. A ceasefire agreement has been initiated between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:00 IST
Turkey-Israel Trade: A Question of Permanent Peace
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is considering reigniting its trade ties with Israel, contingent on the establishment of a lasting peace, according to Nail Olpak, the head of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK). His statement comes amid ongoing ceasefire efforts in the region.

In the previous year, Turkey halted its trade relations with Israel in response to the conflict in Gaza involving the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The diplomatic and economic tensions had escalated, with significant regional repercussions.

This week marked a potential turning point as Israel and Hamas embarked on implementing a complex ceasefire agreement. The evolving situation has reinvigorated discussions on the possibility of renewed economic ties between Turkey and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025