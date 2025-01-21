Left Menu

Indonesia to Finalize Repatriation Deal for French Death Row Inmate

Indonesia is set to sign an agreement with France for the repatriation of Serge Atlaoui, a French national on death row for drug offences. Negotiations are nearly complete, and factors such as Atlaoui’s health have influenced the decision. Similar cases have set precedents for repatriation.

Indonesia is on the brink of signing an agreement with France for the repatriation of Serge Atlaoui, a French national facing the death penalty for his role in a Jakarta-based ecstasy factory. Yusril Ihza Mahendra, a senior minister for law and human rights, confirmed the negotiations are nearing completion.

Atlaoui, who has been imprisoned since 2005, was originally sentenced to death for being a chemist in a facility producing substantial quantities of illegal drugs weekly. Despite maintaining his innocence, citing he believed he was employed in an acrylics workshop, his appeals have been exhausted.

The potential repatriation is influenced by Atlaoui's health concerns, as he reportedly suffers from cancer. This decision follows similar precedents set by Indonesia, including the recent return of convicted drug offender Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

