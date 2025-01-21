Left Menu

Eastern Cape Premier and Ministers Launch Back-to-School Outreach Campaign

The Back-to-School Outreach Programme seeks to promote education, provide support to learners, and engage with local communities.

Pretoria | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:49 IST
The Back-to-School Outreach Programme has historically contributed to improved teaching and learning outcomes, including better learner performance and enhanced school environments. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Eastern Cape Executive Council (EXCO), led by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, will partner with Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers in a week-long Back-to-School Outreach Programme across the province. The initiative, taking place from January 21 to January 24, 2025, is an annual campaign focused on creating opportunities for all learners to thrive in an inclusive and quality-driven education system.

The Back-to-School Outreach Programme seeks to promote education, provide support to learners, and engage with local communities. The campaign emphasizes that education is a societal matter, requiring collective effort from government, parents, and communities.

“Building on the successes of previous years, where school visits led to improved teaching and learning outcomes, this campaign will see EXCO members, Ministers, and Deputy Ministers interact directly with learners, teachers, and parents,” the Eastern Cape Provincial Government said in a statement.

Comprehensive Support for Schools

During the outreach, government representatives will visit schools to assess their needs and provide direct support. This includes:

  • Donation of Educational Materials: Textbooks, stationery, and other resources will be provided to ensure learners have the tools needed for academic success.
  • Infrastructure Development: Efforts will focus on addressing urgent infrastructure challenges, such as upgrading classrooms, improving sanitation, and enhancing connectivity for digital learning.
  • Mentorship and Guidance: Government officials will offer mentorship programs for students and teachers, fostering leadership and skills development.

Addressing Community Concerns

The programme also includes community engagement sessions where officials will listen to concerns and suggestions from parents, educators, and local stakeholders. These sessions aim to identify specific challenges in education and co-create solutions tailored to the needs of individual communities.

Strengthening Partnerships for Education

Premier Mabuyane emphasized the importance of collaboration in improving education outcomes. “Education is the foundation of our province’s future. This outreach programme not only strengthens government support for schools but also mobilizes communities to actively participate in shaping the learning environment for our children,” he said.

Outcomes and Long-Term Impact

The Back-to-School Outreach Programme has historically contributed to improved teaching and learning outcomes, including better learner performance and enhanced school environments. By addressing systemic challenges and fostering community collaboration, the initiative aims to create a sustainable impact on the province’s education system.

As the Eastern Cape continues to prioritize education as a driver of socio-economic growth, this campaign underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring every learner has the resources, opportunities, and support needed to succeed.

