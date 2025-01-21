Left Menu

Treasury Intervenes to Safeguard UK's Motor Finance Industry

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves seeks to intervene in a major mis-selling case concerning car loans, aiming to protect the motor finance industry from a significant financial setback. A recent court ruling requiring more transparency in dealership commissions has produced widespread concern about potential hefty compensation payouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:50 IST
Treasury Intervenes to Safeguard UK's Motor Finance Industry
Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves, the British finance minister, is set to play a crucial role in a high-profile car loan mis-selling case to defend the motor finance industry from expensive compensations.

The British Treasury is alarmed that if a pivotal October court ruling stands, it could complicate the process of obtaining car loans for consumers, given that 80% of vehicles in the UK are financed.

The Treasury aims to express their apprehensions in an anticipated Supreme Court appeal. Upon the Treasury's intervention, shares of Close Brothers surged 20% while Lloyds advanced by 4.3%, reflecting cautious optimism among market players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025