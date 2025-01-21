Left Menu

Southern Odisha Development Council Taskforce Welcomes New Members

The Southern Odisha Development Council (SODC) taskforce, now with 11 members, sees the inclusion of Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka and Gunupur MLA Satyajeet Gomango. Led by education minister Nityananda Gond, the taskforce aims to drive regional development, aligning with BJP's manifesto commitment to enhance southern Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:56 IST
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expanded the taskforce for the Southern Odisha Development Council (SODC) by including Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka and Gunupur MLA Satyajeet Gomango. The taskforce, now 11 members strong, aims to address regional development under the leadership of school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond.

The inclusion of these Congress members diversifies the taskforce, already consisting of transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and various MPs and MLAs, among others. The ex-officio members include key regional commissioners and the managing director of the Western Odisha Development Council.

The SODC taskforce's mission is to advise on forming a development council, determining its structure and scope. This council is a promised initiative from the ruling BJP's manifesto and reflects a strategic effort to bolster the southern and northern regions' socio-economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

