Southern Odisha Development Council Taskforce Welcomes New Members
The Southern Odisha Development Council (SODC) taskforce, now with 11 members, sees the inclusion of Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka and Gunupur MLA Satyajeet Gomango. Led by education minister Nityananda Gond, the taskforce aims to drive regional development, aligning with BJP's manifesto commitment to enhance southern Odisha.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expanded the taskforce for the Southern Odisha Development Council (SODC) by including Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka and Gunupur MLA Satyajeet Gomango. The taskforce, now 11 members strong, aims to address regional development under the leadership of school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond.
The inclusion of these Congress members diversifies the taskforce, already consisting of transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and various MPs and MLAs, among others. The ex-officio members include key regional commissioners and the managing director of the Western Odisha Development Council.
The SODC taskforce's mission is to advise on forming a development council, determining its structure and scope. This council is a promised initiative from the ruling BJP's manifesto and reflects a strategic effort to bolster the southern and northern regions' socio-economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Slams BJP Manifestos as Threat to Welfare Policies
BJP promised several 'revris', PM should now say he was wrong in asserting 'free ki revri' not good for country: Kejriwal on BJP manifesto.
BJP manifesto promises Rs 10 lakh life insurance, Rs 5 lakh accident cover to domestic helps if party comes to power in Delhi.
BJP manifesto dangerous, it will stop free education for all in govt schools in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
Dikshit Criticizes BJP Manifesto in Delhi Polls Clash