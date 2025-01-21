Delhi Court Restrains Use of '10X Shakti' Trademark

In a recent ruling, a Delhi court has issued a restriction against the use of '10X Shakti' trademark by GRM Food Craft Pvt Ltd on its wheat flour packages. The decision came after Kumar Food Industries Ltd filed a suit, arguing unauthorized use of its trademark 'Shakti Bhog'.

Presiding over the case, District Judge Umed Singh Grewal determined that the plaintiff had demonstrated a prima facie case. Evidential documents confirmed that Kumar Food Industries' predecessor, Shakti Bhog Foods Limited, was the original trademark owner, transferred to the plaintiff in 2017.

The court highlighted the risk of consumer confusion due to similarities between the two brands, emphasizing the potential financial and reputational harm to Kumar Foods. Effective immediately, GRM Food and its affiliates are barred from utilizing '10X Shakti' until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)