Left Menu

Delhi Court Restrains Use of '10X Shakti' Trademark

A Delhi court has prohibited GRM Food Craft Pvt Ltd from using the '10X Shakti' trademark on their wheat flour packaging, following a lawsuit by Kumar Food Industries Ltd. The court cited potential confusion with the established 'Shakti Bhog' brand, causing likely irreparable damage to its proprietor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:25 IST
Delhi Court Restrains Use of '10X Shakti' Trademark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent ruling, a Delhi court has issued a restriction against the use of '10X Shakti' trademark by GRM Food Craft Pvt Ltd on its wheat flour packages. The decision came after Kumar Food Industries Ltd filed a suit, arguing unauthorized use of its trademark 'Shakti Bhog'.

Presiding over the case, District Judge Umed Singh Grewal determined that the plaintiff had demonstrated a prima facie case. Evidential documents confirmed that Kumar Food Industries' predecessor, Shakti Bhog Foods Limited, was the original trademark owner, transferred to the plaintiff in 2017.

The court highlighted the risk of consumer confusion due to similarities between the two brands, emphasizing the potential financial and reputational harm to Kumar Foods. Effective immediately, GRM Food and its affiliates are barred from utilizing '10X Shakti' until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025