Tragic Case of Domestic Violence in Kota: Man Wanted for Stepkilling

A tragic case of domestic violence unfolded in Kota, where a man is accused of killing his one-year-old stepdaughter. The incident, driven by a heinous motive of the baby's cries disturbing his sleep, happened on Monday night, according to the local police.

The police report states that the infant's cries reportedly angered the accused, identified as Jittu, a daily wage laborer in Kota. The situation escalated to such an extent that it resulted in the baby's untimely demise. Marks of violence were visible on her body, corroborating the mother's allegations against Jittu.

Following the incident, the authorities have registered a case of murder and are in pursuit of the accused. The community remains in shock, and the police are working diligently to bring the perpetrator to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)