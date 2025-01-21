Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives in Poonch
A devastating cylinder explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district resulted in the deaths of a mother and her infant son. The woman, Shazia Kousar, was cooking when the tragedy occurred. Despite prompt medical attention, both she and her son were pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating the incident.
A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when a gas cylinder reportedly exploded, claiming the lives of a woman and her six-month-old son on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as Shazia Kousar, was in her kitchen cooking when the explosion happened in the evening at Jandrola village in the Mandi area, according to officials.
Neighbors acted swiftly to extinguish the flames and rushed the critically injured Kousar and her baby, Ayan Ahmad, to the hospital. Tragically, they were declared dead upon arrival. Police have commenced an inquest into the grim episode.
