Heist at Devi Nagar: House Help Savitri on the Run After Major Loot

An audacious heist took place in Jaipur's Devi Nagar when a house help, Savitri, reportedly orchestrated a robbery with two accomplices, making off with jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in cash. The incident unfolded on Monday night in the presence of the 75-year-old victim, Manju Kothari.

According to the police, Kothari, who resides with her domestic staff following her husband's passing in 2007, had recently employed Savitri. Using her position, Savitri allegedly allowed her partners in crime to enter the home and execute the plan.

Post-robbery, the suspects quickly fled in a cab, and now, with the aid of CCTV footage from the locality, police have launched an intensive search operation to apprehend the trio.

(With inputs from agencies.)