Evidence of Cross-Border Terrorism: Pakistan and Afghan Tensions Escalate

Pakistan handed over the body of an Afghan militant, Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, as alleged evidence of Afghan involvement in cross-border terrorism. Islamabad expects the Afghan Taliban to curb these activities, but Kabul denies the accusations, causing a strain in bilateral relations.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has presented the body of an Afghan militant to Afghan authorities, asserting it as proof of cross-border terrorism activities involving Afghan nationals. The development emerged on Tuesday amid deteriorating relations between the two neighbors.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel from Afghanistan's Paktika province, was killed on January 11 in the Sambaza area of Balochistan's Zhob district, stated the Pakistan Army. His body was formally handed over to Taliban officials after completing necessary procedures.

Islamabad has often accused Afghan nationals of terrorism, pointing to groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) allegedly using Afghan soil for attacks. However, Afghan authorities have consistently denied these claims, further straining diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

