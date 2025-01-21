Left Menu

HYDRAA's New Police Station to Combat Land Encroachment

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is set to open a dedicated police station in Secunderabad to address cases related to land encroachments and public property protection. This initiative will enable centralized handling of such issues, replacing previous decentralized efforts at local police stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is poised to launch its exclusive police station in Secunderabad, a bid to tackle cases concerning government land encroachments and asset protection with increased efficiency. The station is expected to commence operations by February, stated Commissioner A V Ranganath.

Established in 2024, HYDRAA has actively fought against encroachment of government assets including lakes and public properties. The Telangana government's new order for the police station arose from the agency's request for a streamlined approach to such legal matters.

This new police station signifies a shift from the former practice where public property-related cases were handled across various local stations. Now, with HYDRAA's police station, the process will be centralized, and criminal prosecutions will be directed here, enhancing efficiency and resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

