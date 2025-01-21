Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Smugglers Nabbed with Heroin Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

Three smugglers were arrested with heroin valued at over Rs 1 crore, following a joint operation by Kotwali police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Ghazipur district. The suspects were caught near Semrachak Faiz village, en route to Mau district from Chandauli. They are now facing legal proceedings.

Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:03 IST
In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, the Kotwali police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Ghazipur district apprehended three individuals trafficking heroin valued at more than Rs 1 crore. The operation, conducted late Monday night, highlights the ongoing effort to combat narcotics trade in the region.

Sanjoy Kumar Balwant, Surendra Kumar Bind, and Pannalal Bind were detained near Semrachak Faiz village, where authorities found 525 grams of heroin in their possession. The police operation, according to officials, showcases the coordinated efforts of local law enforcement agencies.

The arrested smugglers were reportedly transporting the drugs from Chandauli district to Mau district. Legal proceedings are underway, and the suspects have been remanded to jail as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

