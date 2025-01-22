Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship

Indian-American lawmakers are opposing President Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship, affecting both illegal and certain legal immigrants. This order challenges the 14th Amendment, as rights groups and several states mount legal challenges, arguing it is unconstitutional and un-American.

Indian-American lawmakers have expressed strong opposition to an executive order by US President Donald Trump, which seeks to alter birthright citizenship laws. The order targets children born to undocumented immigrants and certain legal visitors, potentially impacting students and professionals from around the world, including India.

Signed at the start of Trump’s second term, this contentious order declares that future children born to undocumented immigrants will no longer automatically receive citizenship. It extends to the offspring of mothers legally but temporarily in the US, such as those on student or business visas. Critics argue this challenges the 14th Amendment.

Indian-American Congress members, including Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal, have labelled the order unconstitutional. Opposition also comes from a coalition of immigration rights groups and legal challenges by 22 state attorneys general and two cities in federal courts, asserting the president lacks authority to revise birthright citizenship.

