ACKO Introduces E-Challan Service for Traffic Fine Management

ACKO, a digital insurance provider, has launched an e-challan service for Telangana vehicle owners. The service promotes easy management of traffic fines, leveraging technology for transparency and efficiency. Accessible via ACKO's website and app, it offers instant updates, transparency, and efficiency in traffic fine transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ACKO, a prominent digital insurance firm, has unveiled a novel e-challan service designed to aid vehicle owners in Telangana in efficiently managing their outstanding traffic fines. This initiative reiterates ACKO's strategy of utilizing technology to enhance user convenience and enforce traffic rules compliance.

The e-challan system, an electronic method replacing traditional paper-based fines, boosts transparency and efficiency in handling traffic violations. ACKO's new service enables users to perform TS e-challan checks and make payments seamlessly via their website and mobile app, fostering more accessible fine management.

With easy-to-follow instructions on both platforms, vehicle owners can quickly access information on their violations and swiftly settle fines, thereby avoiding further penalties. This approach underscores the commitment to leveraging digital tools for improving traffic compliance and safety on Telangana's roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

