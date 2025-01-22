Extortion and Murder: Unraveling the Beed Connection
In Beed district, Maharashtra, Walmik Karad faces 14-day judicial custody over an extortion case tied to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Deshmukh resisted extortion involving an energy firm's windmill project, which led to his killing. Karad, linked to Minister Dhananjay Munde, was connected with Deshmukh's killers.
In a significant move, a court in Maharashtra's Beed district has handed Walmik Karad a 14-day judicial custody in connection with an extortion plot linked to the murder of local sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
Karad, known for his association with Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was presented through a video link at the special MCOCA court following his CID custody term. The court extended his judicial custody for two weeks, underscoring the severity of the charges.
The case revolves around Deshmukh's attempt to thwart an extortion bid targeting an energy company's windmill project, resulting in his violent death last December. Authorities allege Karad collaborated with the perpetrators, heightening the intrigue surrounding this high-profile investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
