Legal Tangles: Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Stalls Amid Lawyers' Strike
The defamation lawsuit against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi experienced another adjournment due to a lawyers' strike. Filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra in 2018, the case involves allegations of defamation against Gandhi for his remarks on Amit Shah. The next hearing is slated for January 30, 2025.
The defamation case involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has faced yet another delay due to the ongoing lawyers' strike.
Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's attorney, Santosh Kumar Pandey, informed that Special MP-MLA Judge Shubham Verma has scheduled January 30 as the next hearing date to finalize the cross-examination.
Mishra, a BJP leader, accused Gandhi of making defamatory remarks against Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections. The lawsuit, which has been pending for five years, saw Gandhi surrendering in February 2024, and his statement recorded on July 26, 2024. Gandhi, claiming a political conspiracy, was granted bail. The next steps hinge on plaintiff-provided evidence, with several hearing dates set yet deferred, primarily due to judicial and attorney absences.
