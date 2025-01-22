Left Menu

Legal Tangles: Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Stalls Amid Lawyers' Strike

The defamation lawsuit against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi experienced another adjournment due to a lawyers' strike. Filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra in 2018, the case involves allegations of defamation against Gandhi for his remarks on Amit Shah. The next hearing is slated for January 30, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:03 IST
Legal Tangles: Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Stalls Amid Lawyers' Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The defamation case involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has faced yet another delay due to the ongoing lawyers' strike.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's attorney, Santosh Kumar Pandey, informed that Special MP-MLA Judge Shubham Verma has scheduled January 30 as the next hearing date to finalize the cross-examination.

Mishra, a BJP leader, accused Gandhi of making defamatory remarks against Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections. The lawsuit, which has been pending for five years, saw Gandhi surrendering in February 2024, and his statement recorded on July 26, 2024. Gandhi, claiming a political conspiracy, was granted bail. The next steps hinge on plaintiff-provided evidence, with several hearing dates set yet deferred, primarily due to judicial and attorney absences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025