Kashmir Gears Up for Republic Day with Heightened Security Measures

Kashmir is witnessing heightened security measures as the Republic Day approaches, ensuring the celebrations proceed smoothly across the valley. Police and security personnel are actively conducting sanitization and area domination drills to maintain peace, according to officials.

The central Republic Day event in Kashmir will take place at the Bakshi Stadium, where security barricades are installed on both the northern and southern gates. The city, along with other district headquarters, is seeing a deployment of police and paramilitary forces, with checkpoints established, especially at entry points to Srinagar.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi confirms that multi-layer security arrangements are set for January 26, allowing citizens to enjoy the parade. The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhidhuri, promises superior arrangements and free access to the function at Bakshi Stadium, coupled with enhanced LED screens for better viewing.

(With inputs from agencies.)