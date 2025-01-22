PM JANMAN Conference Accelerates Implementation to Enhance PVTG Communities' Socio-Economic Wellbeing

On January 21, 2025, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs hosted a pivotal conference at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, focusing on the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), launched in November 2023 to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. This landmark initiative aims to uplift Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by addressing their socio-economic challenges through vital interventions like safe housing, clean drinking water, healthcare, education, and sustainable livelihoods. The scheme has a ₹24,000 crore budget allocated over three years (2023-24 to 2025-26), with implementation driven by collaboration among nine ministries and state bodies.

Ensuring Effective Implementation at the Ground Level

The conference, which brought together officials from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, state tribal welfare departments, and district magistrates, emphasized the critical role of local authorities in the effective execution of PM JANMAN. Shri Jual Oram, Minister of Tribal Affairs, highlighted the importance of District Magistrates as nodal officers in ensuring that the benefits of the scheme reach the tribal communities. “District Collectors must work in close coordination with the government to ensure that the benefits of PM JANMAN reach every PVTG habitation,” he said during the inaugural speech.

The conference also focused on the government’s push to achieve the socio-economic integration of tribal populations into the mainstream by improving their access to essential services, thereby uplifting their standard of living.

Addressing Key Areas for Progress

Shri Durgadas Uikey, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, urged state and district authorities to prioritize the swift implementation of the scheme. His remarks underscored the importance of collective efforts to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

The conference centered on six key areas of the Abhiyan:

Aawas (Housing): Progress on the construction and sanctioning of pucca houses for PVTG communities. Roads: Updates on road connectivity projects to enhance accessibility in remote tribal areas. Drinking Water: Ensuring PVTG villages are fully saturated with reliable drinking water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Anganwadis: Construction and operationalization of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in tribal habitations. School Hostels: Ensuring the sanctioning and construction of hostels for students from PVTG communities. Multi-Purpose Centres (MPCs): Establishment of MPCs to serve as hubs for various community needs, including skill development and access to essential services.

Ensuring Last-Mile Delivery and Key Outcomes

Shri Vibhu Nayar, Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, commended the efforts of officials on the ground and emphasized the importance of physical completion of projects to achieve real impact. “The focus now is on bridging gaps and ensuring all essential facilities are in place for PVTG communities,” Nayar stated.

The breakout sessions during the conference were structured around the six thematic areas, with active participation from Ministries including Rural Development, Women and Child Development, Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Education. These discussions led to the creation of detailed action plans for the completion of ongoing projects, including Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), skill development programs, and business plan development initiatives.

Active Collaboration Across Districts

The conference saw participation from 88 districts across 18 states, with high-performing districts presenting success stories and best practices that can be replicated in other regions. The district-level officers shared insights on overcoming challenges in project implementation and how to ensure efficient service delivery.

Key speakers included Shri Anil Malik, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development. They stressed the need for tangible grassroots outcomes, including the effective operationalization of Anganwadis, school hostels, and water supply projects.

Bridging the Policy-to-Grassroots Gap

The main goal of the conference was to accelerate the execution of PM JANMAN and ensure that its benefits reach the most remote and underserved PVTG communities. By bringing together various stakeholders, including district authorities and line ministries, the event sought to ensure that progress is made in achieving the targets of the scheme. With the participation of over 250 district officials, the conference served as a platform to identify challenges, share solutions, and create a roadmap for the next phase of the initiative.

The conference concluded with the finalization of action plans, which include a strong focus on last-mile delivery of services and ensuring that tribal communities have access to essential resources such as healthcare, education, sanitation, and sustainable livelihoods. The collaboration between the central and state governments, along with active engagement at the district level, is expected to drive the program forward in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for the country’s tribal population.

By accelerating the implementation of PM JANMAN, the government aims to make a significant impact on the socio-economic development of PVTGs and ensure that their integration into the national mainstream continues to evolve in line with India’s overall development goals.