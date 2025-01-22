Activist Pushes for Justice in Sarpanch Murder Case

In a bid for justice, activist Anjali Damania has urged Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla to move the highly sensitive sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case to Mumbai, citing security concerns.

Damania has argued that the accused, currently detained, should be transferred to Arthur Road Jail rather than remain in their current locations, which she claims are too accommodating.

Additionally, Damania has reportedly unearthed links between the case and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, requesting a comprehensive anti-corruption probe into these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)