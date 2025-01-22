Houthis Release Galaxy Leader Crew After Prolonged Detention
The Iran-aligned Houthis have freed the crew of the Galaxy Leader over a year after capturing them off Yemen's coast. The release follows a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The crew has been handed over to Oman, according to Houthis' Al Masirah TV.
After more than a year of detention, the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have released the crew of the vessel Galaxy Leader. This development was reported by Al Masirah TV, a media outlet operated by the Houthis.
The release was part of actions following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, marking a significant diplomatic shift in the region.
The crew has now been transferred to Oman, signaling the end of a prolonged period of uncertainty and tension off the coast of Yemen.
