Left Menu

Algeria and US Strengthen Military Ties with New MoU

Algeria and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance military cooperation. This agreement was formalized in a meeting between Algerian Deputy Defence Minister Said Chengriha and U.S. Africa Command's Michael Langley. It marks an important step in strengthening bilateral defense relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:28 IST
Algeria and US Strengthen Military Ties with New MoU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria and the United States have taken a significant step towards bolstering their military relationship by signing a memorandum of understanding, the Algerian defence ministry announced on Wednesday. This agreement is indicative of both nations' commitment to enhancing their strategic cooperation.

The MoU was officially endorsed during a meeting between Algeria's Deputy Defence Minister Said Chengriha and Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command. This partnership focuses on developing military ties and reflects a shared interest in regional security.

While the details of the agreement were not disclosed, the signing underscores the importance both countries place on sustaining and advancing their defense collaboration, aiming to promote mutual security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025