Algeria and US Strengthen Military Ties with New MoU

Algeria and the United States have taken a significant step towards bolstering their military relationship by signing a memorandum of understanding, the Algerian defence ministry announced on Wednesday. This agreement is indicative of both nations' commitment to enhancing their strategic cooperation.

The MoU was officially endorsed during a meeting between Algeria's Deputy Defence Minister Said Chengriha and Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command. This partnership focuses on developing military ties and reflects a shared interest in regional security.

While the details of the agreement were not disclosed, the signing underscores the importance both countries place on sustaining and advancing their defense collaboration, aiming to promote mutual security and stability.

