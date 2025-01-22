Karnataka High Court Seeks Ban on 'Black Day' Observance

The Karnataka High Court has issued a directive to the state government and Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti (MES) in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at prohibiting the 'Black Day' observance on Kannada Rajyotsava, November 1, in Belagavi and other Kannada-speaking regions. The court's division bench, led by Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice M I Arun, has mandated all relevant parties to submit affidavits by February 18, ahead of the next hearing.

The PIL, submitted by Mallappa Chayappa Aksharad, advocates for a complete ban on MES-led protests, rallies, and demonstrations on the state foundation day. MES, which supports the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra, has regarded November 1 as 'Black Day' for over two decades. Advocate Amruthesh N P, representing the petitioner, argued that such activities disrupt societal peace and infringe upon the rights of Kannadigas to celebrate their state's foundation.

The petition underscores previous unaddressed complaints against MES and points out instances where authorities have provided security for MES events. Including evidence from 2024 showing MES processions in Belagavi, the plea asserts that these demonstrations incite communal discord. It calls for strict measures to prevent disruptions to Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and urges the government to develop guidelines that safeguard Karnataka's cultural identity against divisive occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)