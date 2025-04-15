Left Menu

Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Belagavi Station: No Casualties Reported

A goods train derailed at Belagavi Railway Station, disrupting services but causing no casualties. An accident relief train was dispatched to restore the line. Authorities are investigating the incident, and passengers are being accommodated. The South Western Railway is closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:33 IST
Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Belagavi Station: No Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two wagons of a goods train derailed at Belagavi Railway Station on Tuesday morning, causing significant disruption to services, according to railway authorities.

No casualties or injuries were reported, officials confirmed. The derailment occurred on a track near the Military Mahadev Temple on Congress Road in Belagavi, with the train bound for Miraj in Maharashtra.

An accident relief train from Hubballli was dispatched to expedite the repair work. The South Western Railway has made necessary arrangements for affected passengers and is monitoring the situation closely. The Belagavi railway police are investigating the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025