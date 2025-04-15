Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Belagavi Station: No Casualties Reported
A goods train derailed at Belagavi Railway Station, disrupting services but causing no casualties. An accident relief train was dispatched to restore the line. Authorities are investigating the incident, and passengers are being accommodated. The South Western Railway is closely monitoring the situation.
Two wagons of a goods train derailed at Belagavi Railway Station on Tuesday morning, causing significant disruption to services, according to railway authorities.
No casualties or injuries were reported, officials confirmed. The derailment occurred on a track near the Military Mahadev Temple on Congress Road in Belagavi, with the train bound for Miraj in Maharashtra.
An accident relief train from Hubballli was dispatched to expedite the repair work. The South Western Railway has made necessary arrangements for affected passengers and is monitoring the situation closely. The Belagavi railway police are investigating the cause of the incident.
