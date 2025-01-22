Left Menu

Libyan Official's Heroic Return: Italy's Unexpected Release Sparks Debate

Najeem Osema Almasri Habish, a Libyan judicial officer, was released by Italy just two days after his arrest, prompting a warm welcome in Libya. His arrest was linked to ICC war crimes charges. The release occurred due to a legal procedural error, prompting criticism of Italy's handling of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:37 IST
  • Italy

Najeem Osema Almasri Habish, a senior Libyan judicial police officer, was unexpectedly released from Italian custody only two days after being arrested on an ICC warrant. His return to Libya was marked by celebrations, showcasing the support from the Libyan judicial police.

Almasri's arrest, linked to war crimes charges investigated by the International Criminal Court since the 2011 Libyan Civil War, came under scrutiny after Italian media reports. They allege that his planned visit to a soccer match in Turin enabled his surprise detention. However, due to a procedural oversight, he was swiftly released.

This release has ignited political controversy, with opposition figures questioning the Italian government's tenacity against accused criminals, contrasting with prior promises by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Previous cases of foreign releases add to the tension as explanations from pertinent Italian authorities remain absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

