Najeem Osema Almasri Habish, a senior Libyan judicial police officer, was unexpectedly released from Italian custody only two days after being arrested on an ICC warrant. His return to Libya was marked by celebrations, showcasing the support from the Libyan judicial police.

Almasri's arrest, linked to war crimes charges investigated by the International Criminal Court since the 2011 Libyan Civil War, came under scrutiny after Italian media reports. They allege that his planned visit to a soccer match in Turin enabled his surprise detention. However, due to a procedural oversight, he was swiftly released.

This release has ignited political controversy, with opposition figures questioning the Italian government's tenacity against accused criminals, contrasting with prior promises by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Previous cases of foreign releases add to the tension as explanations from pertinent Italian authorities remain absent.

