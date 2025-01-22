Security Breach at Law Minister's Residence: Intruder Nabbed
An intruder was arrested after causing damage at the residence of West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak. The minister's family, present at home, was unharmed. The individual allegedly broke a table glass in Ghatak's office, claiming his actions stemmed from being denied a meeting with the minister.
- Country:
- India
An intruder was apprehended after ransacking the office of West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak, located at his residence in Apcar Garden. The arrest was made on Wednesday by police in Dakshin Asansol, according to authorities.
Ghatak, attending an administrative tour in North Bengal with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reported his family was safe but voiced concerns over the security lapse. The intruder reportedly bypassed security and vandalized the glass on a table in Ghatak's office.
The man allegedly stated that his actions were due to being denied an audience with the minister. Police are investigating to confirm his identity and motive. Ghatak's wife, Sudeshna, expressed distress over the incident but reassured that all family members were unharmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
