Justice Minister Condemns Fatal Shooting Outside Lenasia Magistrate Court

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has expressed strong condemnation over a fatal shooting outside the Lenasia Magistrate Court, which claimed the life of a 27-year-old witness in an ongoing murder trial.

The shooting, described as a severe security breach, has prompted swift action from the department to bolster safety measures for court users. The victim, who was preparing to testify in a high-stakes murder case, was gunned down, raising alarm over the safety of witnesses and the integrity of the justice system.

Minister Kubayi’s Response

Minister Kubayi emphasized the importance of court safety, stating, “The safety of all court users is of the utmost priority. This breach undermines the core values of our justice administration system. Courts must remain sanctuaries of justice and safety for our citizens.”

The Minister confirmed that, within 24 hours, the Department of Justice, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), has implemented enhanced security measures for high-risk cases.

Enhanced Security Measures

The integrated security plan includes:

Comprehensive Threat and Risk Assessments: To identify vulnerabilities and safeguard witnesses, legal practitioners, and court officials.

Increased Police Presence: Deployment of additional officers at courts handling high-profile or sensitive cases.

Surveillance and Access Control: Upgraded monitoring systems and restricted entry protocols to prevent unauthorized access.

Witness Protection Support: Strengthened measures to protect individuals willing to testify in ongoing cases.

Support for Affected Staff and Public Cooperation

The department has arranged psychological support services for court staff traumatized by the incident. In a statement, the department urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist the SAPS investigation.

“Protecting and strengthening our justice system is a collective responsibility. Together, we must uphold the rule of law and ensure the peaceful and lawful resolution of disputes within the framework of the Constitution,” Kubayi said.

Broader Implications for Justice Administration

The incident underscores the need for a robust witness protection framework and highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining the safety of court environments. The department reiterated its commitment to preserving the rule of law and ensuring that acts of violence do not destabilize the judicial system.

Minister Kubayi also called for national unity in supporting efforts to enhance justice system resilience, emphasizing that such violent acts threaten democracy and the country’s commitment to the Constitution.

As the investigation progresses, SAPS has urged anyone with information to assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.