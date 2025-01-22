Left Menu

Justice Sought: CBI Probe into Dalit Family Murders in Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court is considering a plea for a CBI investigation into the alleged murders of three Dalit family members in Madhya Pradesh. The petitioner claims political interference by a former state home minister obstructs justice. The plea seeks transfer of investigations to ensure a fair inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has summoned responses concerning a plea for a CBI investigation into the alleged murders of three members of a Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar decided to examine the allegations and directed the state and CBI to respond to the accusations made by a woman, who stated that her son, daughter, and brother-in-law were murdered.

The plea accuses a former state home minister, now an MLA, of using influence to threaten witnesses. It asserts systematic police bias and calls for an independent investigation by officers from outside Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

