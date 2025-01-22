Justice Sought: CBI Probe into Dalit Family Murders in Madhya Pradesh
The Supreme Court is considering a plea for a CBI investigation into the alleged murders of three Dalit family members in Madhya Pradesh. The petitioner claims political interference by a former state home minister obstructs justice. The plea seeks transfer of investigations to ensure a fair inquiry.
The Supreme Court has summoned responses concerning a plea for a CBI investigation into the alleged murders of three members of a Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh.
A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar decided to examine the allegations and directed the state and CBI to respond to the accusations made by a woman, who stated that her son, daughter, and brother-in-law were murdered.
The plea accuses a former state home minister, now an MLA, of using influence to threaten witnesses. It asserts systematic police bias and calls for an independent investigation by officers from outside Madhya Pradesh.
