Iranian Cargo Ships Set Sail with Missile Propellant Ingredient

Two Iranian cargo ships are transporting sodium perchlorate, a key ingredient for missile propellant, from China to Iran, raising concerns among Western security officials. The shipments are linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and could significantly bolster Iran's missile capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:51 IST
  • United States

The Financial Times has reported that two Iranian cargo vessels, Golbon and Jairan, are heading from China to Iran, carrying a significant ingredient for missile propellant. The ships are reportedly transporting over 1,000 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, a crucial component in the manufacturing of ammonium perchlorate.

This shipment, scrutinized by the Missile Technology Export Control Regime, raises alarm due to its potential to produce 960 tonnes of ammonium perchlorate. This quantity could fuel approximately 260 mid-range missiles, enhancing Iran's missile development capabilities.

The cargo is intended for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with the Golbon and Jairan already on course to Iran. Both vessels, owned by Iranian entities, are expected to reach their destination without making port calls. Meanwhile, questions remain about China's awareness of these transactions amid ongoing U.S. sanctions against affiliates linked to Iran's missile program.

