JJMP Militant Injured in Police Encounter in Latehar

A member of the banned Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Morcha was injured during a police encounter in Latehar district. The incident took place near Semarkhad village, prompting police retaliation and a subsequent weapon recovery. The injured militant was taken into custody for treatment, and anti-extremist operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:53 IST
In a significant police operation, a member of the outlawed Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Morcha (JJMP) sustained injuries during an encounter in Latehar district.

The incident unfolded late Tuesday night in Semarkhad village, positioned along the Latehar-Lohardaga border, when police initiated a raid based on intelligence about extremist activities. The exchange of gunfire compelled the police to respond in kind.

The injured militant, now in custody, has been transported to RIMS, Ranchi for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav confirmed the recovery of a weapon during a follow-up search. An extensive anti-extremist operation continues across the district.

